Teenage prisoner attacks law enforcement officer in rural Cerro Gordo County, recaptured in Des Moines area

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County authorities say a teenage prisoner who attacked a law enforcement officer to escape has been recaptured.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 13000 block of Partridge Avenue at about 1:40 Wednesday morning on the report of an assault and theft of a vehicle.

Deputies learned that a 17-year-old male who had been arrested for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Tuesday evening was being transported from the Cerro Gordo County Jail to the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora when the male complained of a medical problem.

A Central Iowa Juvenile Detention officer pulled to the side of the road, with the male assaulting and overpowering the officer, who was left on the side of the road, with the male driving off with the officer’s vehicle.

The Des Moines Police Department says the male was later seen driving the stolen vehicle in Polk County, where there was a car chase, with the male being arrested after he crashed the stolen vehicle. The male has been booked into the Polk County Jail with several charges being filed against him.

The injured officer was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.