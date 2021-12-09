Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher wants case moved to juvenile court
FAIRFIELD — One of the teens charged with murdering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is asking for his case to be transferred to juvenile court.
The attorney for Willard Miller says her client has not had any previous involvement in the court system and should not be tried as an adult.
Miller and fellow 16-year-old Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber.
Prosecutors argue the killing was premeditated and brutal — and they oppose the request.
A judge has already denied a request to lower their bail from $1 million.