Teen accused of emailing threats to Mason City schools pleads guilty

May 2, 2023 11:24AM CDT
MASON CITY — A Mason City teen accused of making a threat against the Mason City Community School District this past fall has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

19-year-old Destiny Kaduce was arrested in November and charged with threat of terrorism, a Class D felony, as well as possession of marijuana. That was after Mason City police had received a report from school district officials on Saturday November 5th of email threats of violence from an unidentified email account. By that evening, law enforcement was able to identify that the threats had originated from a local residence, and a short time later, they interviewed a suspect in the case.

As part of a plea agreement filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court late last week, Kaduce pleaded guilty to the charges, with a recommendation that she be sentenced to three years probation on the threat of terrorism charge and serve seven days in jail with credit for time served on the marijuana charge.

Kaduce is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14th.

