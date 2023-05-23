Teen Accused Of Deliberately Crashing U-Haul Truck Into Security Barrier At Park Near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A witness to the crash of a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House says the driver struck the barrier at least twice.

Chris Zaboji was finishing a run near Lafayette Square late Monday when he heard the loud crash of the truck hitting the barrier. Zaboji says the truck “backed up and rammed it again.”

A 19-year-old suburban St. Louis resident identified as the driver has been arrested.

Police say they believe the crash was intentional, but nobody was injured.

Video posted by WUSA-TV shows a police officer inventorying evidence from the truck, including a Nazi flag.

U-Haul is based in Phoenix.