Taylor will not resign as county supervisor after his wife’s election fraud conviction

SIOUX CITY — The husband of a Sioux City woman convicted of voter fraud says he intends to complete his term on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Jeremy Taylor’s term ends next year. His wife was convicted last week of illegally collecting votes in Sioux City’s Vietnamese community for her husband when he was running for office in 2020.

Mathew Ung, chairman of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, is among those who’ve called on Taylor to resign. “Three of us have made public comment on this matter,” Ung says, “which is as good as a proclamation at a board meeting.”

During Tuesday’s Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting, Ung again questioned whether Taylor was unaware of his wife’s election-related activities. “It’s hard to imagine a world where what actions and steps that were taken by one were not known by the other and that is where there’s a lot of public heartburn,” Ung says.

Taylor has agreed to step down from his role as vice chair of the county board. “But I will work hard to continue to complete my term and then I will focus on my family, because this has been very hard on them,” Taylor said.

Taylor and his wife are the parents of six children.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill is calling on the board to ask Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird to investigate both Jeremy and Kim Taylor’s activities during the primary and general elections in 2020. Taylor, who is a Republican, has accused Gill, who is a Democrat, of trying to get him fired from his job in the Sioux City school district while he was deployed to Iraq. Taylor is an Iowa National Guard chaplain.

Taylor did resign from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in early 2020 after the address listed on his voter registration was successfully challenged. Taylor lost a bid for congress in the June Primary that year, then was reelected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in November of 2020.