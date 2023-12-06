Taylor Swift Is Named Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Time Magazine has named Taylor Swift its person of the year.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, among others.

Her year included the wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

She’s even the subject of several college courses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Time’s 2022 person of the year.