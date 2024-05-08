KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Taylor Swift Bill Signed Into Minnesota Law

May 7, 2024 7:11PM CDT
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — People buying tickets online for concerts, sporting events and other live events in Minnesota will be guaranteed more transparency and protection under a so-called Taylor Swift bill signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz.

The law was prompted by the frustration a legislator felt at not being able to buy tickets online to Swift’s concert in Minneapolis last summer.

The new law will require ticket sellers to disclose all fees up front.

It also prohibits resellers from selling more than one copy of a ticket, among other measures.

It takes effect Jan. 1, 2025, and applies to live events held in Minnesota.

