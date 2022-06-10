Symonds named as Mason City council’s technology liaison with city’s police department
MASON CITY — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel has appointed councilman Will Symonds to be the council’s technology liaison to the Mason City Police Department.
The position was recently created by the City Council as part of their vote on implementing new crime enforcement technologies such as gunshot detection, license plate readers and video cameras.
Schickel in a written statement says Symonds has a technology background and will be a huge asset in this position. Symonds in the new position will report back to the mayor no less than yearly on the status of implementation of these new technologies in the department.
Some on the council had raised concerns about privacy while also giving law enforcement strong crime enforcement tools.