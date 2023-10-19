Swaledale man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Swaledale man has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography possession charge.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 59-year-old Thomas Newman pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing in US Federal Court on Wednesday, admitting that he knowingly possessed child pornography, including depictions involving pre-pubescent minors or minors who had not reached the age of 12.

Newman further admitted he knowingly possessed material that portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or the sexual abuse and exploitation of an infant or toddler. Newman admitted to using Facebook to trade child porn and shared about 50 videos of such content.

When sentenced at a later date, Newman faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, plus a term of five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.