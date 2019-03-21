SUV driven into Mason City business

MASON CITY — A Mason City business was closed Wednesday after an SUV was driven into the business.

The Mason City Police Department says at around 10 o’clock yesterday morning, 58-year-old James Lee was backing his SUV up to the main doors of the Kwik Coin Laundry at 18 North Monroe, but the vehicle continued over a large concrete barrier and into the business.

The department’s Mike McKelvey says improper backing, speed and possibly worn brakes may have been contributing factors to the crash. Lee’s vehicle was towed from the scene and he was cited for failing to prove that he had insurance for the vehicle.

Damage was extensive enough to the building that there were concerns about structural safety from city building inspectors, and health officials temporarily closed Kwik Coin as well as the adjoining Gyro Hut. McKelvey says once repairs have been made and the locations pass inspection, they will be allowed to re-open for business.