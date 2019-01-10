Suspicious death investigation underway in Rockwell
By KGLO News
|
Jan 10, 2019 @ 5:59 AM

ROCKWELL — An investigation is ongoing into what’s being called a suspicious death in Rockwell.

Authorities were called to a home in the 200 block of East Main Street just after 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, where a deceased male was found on arrival.

Authorities say the death was not caused by blunt force trauma or foul play but is being considered suspicious.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Probation for Leland man accused of stealing mail from Hancock County home mailboxes Government shutdown raising concerns about summer sales of E15 GOP leader says ‘good chance’ sports book legalized in Iowa this year Meat lockers disappearing from many of Iowa’s small towns Charles City students design and build area’s first rock climbing wall Mineral deposits far below northeast Iowa may be worth billions