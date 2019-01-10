Suspicious death investigation underway in Rockwell

ROCKWELL — An investigation is ongoing into what’s being called a suspicious death in Rockwell.

Authorities were called to a home in the 200 block of East Main Street just after 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, where a deceased male was found on arrival.

Authorities say the death was not caused by blunt force trauma or foul play but is being considered suspicious.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.