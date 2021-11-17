Suspended sentences for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to fires at local convenience stores
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of arson connected to fires at two southeastern Mason City convenience stores has pleaded guilty and been given a suspended prison sentence.
At about 4:30 on the morning of September 9th, 26-year-old William Khuns was accused of intentionally lighting garbage on fire which caused damage to a wooden fence and a tree belonging to the HyVee Gas station at 1503 4th Southeast. Khuns was also accused of intentionally setting newspapers on fire that were outside of the YesWay store across the street.
Khuns was charged with one count of second-degree arson, a Class C felony, and one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor. He originally was due in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial conference, but court records show that he recently filed a written plea of guilty to both charges.
District Judge James Drew sentenced Khuns to 10 years on the second-degree arson charge and two years on the third-degree arson charge, with both sentences suspended. Khuns was placed on probation for up to five years and must reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days.