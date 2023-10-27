Suspended sentences for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing Woden bar

WODEN — It’s suspended prison sentences and probation for a Mason City man accused of robbing a Hancock County bar.

32-year-old Ryan Marek was accused by law enforcement of breaking through the front door of the 2nd Chances Bar & Grill in Woden on February 4th of last year, where he allegedly stole bottles of liquor, damaged all the gaming machines in the bar as well as a digital jukebox in the search for money.

Marek was arrested in August and was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft, all Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. As part of a plea agreement last month, Marek agreed to plead guilty to the third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief charges.

District Associate Judge Karen Kaufman Salic this morning sentenced Marek to five years in prison on each charge, with both sentences being suspended, and placed him on up to five years probation.