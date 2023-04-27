Suspended sentence, probation for Clear Lake woman accused of illegally entering apartment while manager, stealing checks

CLEAR LAKE — It’s a suspended prison sentence and a week’s time in jail for a Clear Lake woman who was accused of using a master key while a manager at an apartment complex to commit burglary.

40-year-old Cassie Miller was accused of using the key to access an apartment without the tenant’s permission and stealing a checkbook. On August 9th, Miller allegedly issued herself one of the stolen checks, signed the victim’s name and cashed the check at her own bank for $400.

Miller was originally charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of forgery, and fourth-degree theft; but as part of a plea agreement, she agreed to plead guilty to one count of forgery and fourth-degree theft.

Miller on Wednesday was given a suspended five-year prison sentence on the forgery charge and was ordered to serve three years probation. Miller was sentenced to seven days in jail on the fourth-degree theft charge and was also ordered to pay a $430 fine.