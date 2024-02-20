KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Suspended sentence, probation for Charles City man who pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse

February 20, 2024 11:10AM CST
CHARLES CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a Charles City man who was accused of sexual abuse and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

40-year-old Kevin Fiala was arrested in November on a third-degree sexual abuse charge, a Class C felony. Court documents show that Fiala on November 7th allegedly committed sexual abuse on a woman who was asleep, did not give prior consent, and was not able to give consent during the time of the act. Fiala pleaded guilty to assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Fiala was sentenced on Monday by District Judge Colleen Weiland to a two-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on two years probation. Fiala was also ordered to spend 180 days in a residential community facility as well as complete a mental health and substance use disorder evaluation.

