Suspended sentence for Riceville man originally charged with dealing drugs near school, enticing a minor

RICEVILLE — A Riceville man originally charged with distributing a drug near a school and enticing a minor has been given suspended prison sentences as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

30-year-old Andrew Greeley was accused of contacting a 15-year-old in April of last year, with Greeley later meeting the victim at his uncle’s home in Riceville and providing them marijuana. That home was within 1000 feet of a public or private school.

A criminal complaint says Greeley had physical contact with the intent to entice the victim into a sexual situation, with the victim being able to stop any further contact. The complaint says a search of the uncle’s home later found multiple items including marijuana, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Greeley was charged with distributing a drug near a school, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as enticing a minor under the age of 16, a Class D felony. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Greeley pleaded guilty to one count of distribution or possession with the intent to distribute drugs to a minor, a Class C felony, as well as enticing a minor.

Prosecutors recommended a suspended sentence with up to three years probation, which District Judge DeDra Schroeder agreed with when she sentenced Greeley on Tuesday in Mitchell County District Court.