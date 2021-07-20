Suspended sentence for Northwood women accused of stealing money while working at Diamond Jo casino
NORTHWOOD — A Northwood woman accused of stealing money from the Diamond Jo casino has received a suspended prison sentence.
Court documents say after receiving a complaint, a Division of Criminal Investigation officer observed 45-year-old Sarah Daniel on July 18th of last year taking about $790 from a cashier’s drawer in the cashier’s cage, placing the money in a notebook and exiting the cage.
The officer approached Daniel and during an interview she removed the money from her notebook. After reviewing closed circuit television video from the cage, it was determined that between June 27th and July 18th that Daniel had stolen a minimum of $3845 from the cage.
Daniel originally pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree theft but as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to third-degree theft.
She was sentenced by District Judge James Drew on Monday to a two-year prison sentence which was suspended and was placed on two years probation. She was also ordered to make full restitution to the casino.