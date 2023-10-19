Suspended sentence for Mason City man who entered Alford plea to meth possession

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended sentence for a Mason City man charged with methamphetamine possession.

32-year-old Joshua Noland was arrested late on the night of May 30th near the intersection of 6th and North Federal on a warrant. While being searched, Noland allegedly had in his possession more than five grams of methamphetamine. The complaint states that Noland admitted that the substance was meth. Noland was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a Class B felony-level controlled substance violation charge.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Noland entered Alford pleas to possession with the intent to deliver less than five grams of meth, a Class C felony, as well as aggravated misdemeanor theft. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. Prosecutors stated they would recommend a suspended ten year prison sentence and three years probation on the drug charge and 30 days in jail on the theft charge.

District Judge Colleen Weiland agreed with that recommendation during a sentencing hearing this week in Cerro Gordo County District Court.