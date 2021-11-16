Suspended sentence for Mason City man accused of apartment break-in
MASON CITY — One of two men who broke into a Mason City apartment earlier this year has been sentenced after entering into a plea agreement.
A criminal complaint stated that 22-year-old Nicholas Sage broke into an apartment in the 400 block of North Madison on June 18th, grabbed a victim by the shirt, and then held the person while a second suspect, 22-year-old Nicolas Duarte, unsuccessfully attempted to stab the person in the chest but did stab the person in the arm, resulting in serious injury. Both men were charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Duarte last month pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony and was later sentenced to ten years in prison.
Sage entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors last month, agreeing to plead guilty to accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor.
District Associate Judge Karen Salic sentenced Sage on Monday to a two-year suspended prison sentence along with an $855 fine, which was also suspended.