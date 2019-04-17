Suspended sentence for man accused of stealing from Worth County convenience store

NORTHWOOD — It’s a suspended sentence and probation for a Lake Mills man who stole over $2000 from a Worth County convenience store.

24-year-old Justin Ivey was charged in January with second-degree theft. He’s accused by authorities while working at the Kum & Go store near the Diamond Jo Casino of taking items off the shelves or having someone else bring up an item to the counter, ring them up as returned items, and then giving the cash to the same person. Authorities say this happened a dozen times this past November, totaling nearly $2300.

Ivey originally pleaded not guilty but later pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree theft. District Judge James Drew this week sentenced Ivey to a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years probation.