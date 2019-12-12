Suspended prison sentence for Mason City woman charged with scheming to burglarize home
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman charged with scheming with a man to burglarize a Plymouth home has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Authorities accused 43-year-old Nicole Cooper of committing felony conspiracy by meeting a victim at a bar on August 20th, and during that time, her friend 44-year-old Chad Wolfe, allegedly burglarized and committed theft at the residence, breaking in and stealing items valued at more than $1500. A search warrant was later executed in the 2300 block of 26th Southwest in Mason City where authorities also allegedly found methamphetamine.
Cooper agreed in October to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. District Judge Adam Sauer this week sentenced her to a five-year suspended prison sentence and placed her on five years probation.
Wolfe had pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine. He also entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in October. His sentencing is scheduled for next week in Cerro Gordo County District Court.