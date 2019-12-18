Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man charged with scheming to burglarize home
PLYMOUTH — A Mason City man facing burglary and drug charges after being accused of scheming with a woman to burglarize a Plymouth home has been given a suspended sentence.
Authorities accused 43-year-old Nicole Cooper of committing felony conspiracy by meeting a victim at a bar on August 20th, and during that time her friend, 44-year-old Chad Wolfe, allegedly burglarized and committed theft at the residence, breaking in and stealing items valued at more than $1500. A search warrant was later executed in the 2300 block of 26th Southwest in Mason City where authorities also allegedly found methamphetamine.
Wolfe was originally charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, criminal mischief and possession of meth. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Wolfe pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and possession of meth, with the other charges being dropped.
District Judge James Drew on Tuesday sentenced Wolfe to a total of 15 years in prison, with the sentence being suspended, and placed him on five years probation. C
ooper pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. She was sentenced last week to a five-year suspended prison sentence and placed on five years probation.