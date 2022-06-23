Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man charged with burglarizing fairgrounds property
MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a Mason City man accused of burglarizing the North Iowa Events Center.
45-year-old Justin Holt was arrested in October after investigators say he stole a dump truck, damaged an automatic teller machine, caused damage at the Mason City Motor Speedway, disconnected phone lines and stole an automated defibrillator from the Events Center property on October 7th.
Holt pleaded guilty in April to third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Judge Adam Sauer on Wednesday issued suspended prison sentences for each charge and placed Holt on a total of five years probation. He was also ordered to pay a total of $2035 in restitution for damages.