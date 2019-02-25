Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man accused of defrauding state
By KGLO News
Feb 25, 2019 @ 10:11 AM
CHARLES CITY — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to defrauding the state of Iowa out of benefits has been given probation and a suspended sentence.

39-year-old Brian Sachen was charged last June with first-degree theft in Floyd County after authorities say he received over $10,000 in government benefits for his son after he was removed from Sachen’s custody by the Iowa Department of Human Services. Sachen is accused of failing to properly notify state officials that he no longer had custody of his son.

Sachen pleaded guilty back in January. District Judge Colleen Weiland last week sentenced him to a ten year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served and placed him on five years probation. Sachen was also fined $1000, which also was suspended.

