Suspended prison sentence for Mason City accused of stealing catalytic converters
MANLY — A Mason City man accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Worth County earlier this year has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Criminal complaints from law enforcement accused 30-year-old Jacob Smith and another suspect of going to three separate locations on January 29th and cutting five catalytic converters off of vehicles. Two of the locations were in the 3500 block of Orchard Avenue near Manly while the other was in the 1500 block of State Highway 9 in Manly. The converters were valued at $1500 or more, one was worth $1400 or more, and the other was valued at $400 or more. The complaint says removing the converters also did almost $13,700 in damage to the vehicles.
Smith was charged with: ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; three counts of second-degree theft, each Class D felonies; as well as third-degree theft, fourth-degree theft and three counts of trespassing causing over $300 damage.
Smith pleaded guilty on the second-degree theft charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Judge Adam Sauer recently sentenced Smith to a five-year prison sentence, which was suspended.