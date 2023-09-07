Suspended prison sentence for Charles City mother guilty of child dangerment causing bodily injury

CHARLES CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence for the mother of a Charles City child charged with child endangerment after her child suffered a severe head injury.

23-year-old Ezekiel Larson and 20-year-old Madison Geerts were charged last September with one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony. A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries. The complaint says Larson and Geerts knew about the injuries and never arranged for medical attention for the child until four days later. The child had been vomiting, not eating nor sleeping during that time.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Geerts pleaded guilty to the charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. District Judge Blake Norman this week sentenced Geerts to a five-year prison term which was suspended and placed her on five years probation.

A plea change hearing for Larson is scheduled for September 18th in Floyd County District Court.