Suspects in Mason City home robbery plead guilty
By KGLO News
|
Apr 10, 2019 @ 11:19 AM

MASON CITY — Two of three suspects that were part of a home robbery in Mason City in late December have pleaded guilty.

The robbery happened late on the night of December 27th at a home in the 800 block of 8th Northeast, with an adult female resident saying three males forced their way into her home, with one suspect holding her down while the other two stole items from the home. Police say the victim was strangled by her attacker, lost consciousness and was also threatened that she would be stabbed.

17-year-old Camden Nicholson of Moody Alabama and 17-year-old Joseph Jaskiel of Mason City were both charged with first-degree robbery, but both pleaded guilty this week to a charge of second-degree robbery.  They’ll each face up to ten years in prison when they are sentenced on May 28th.

The third suspect, a 15-year-old unnamed male, was charged in juvenile court and details about that case are not being made public.

 

 

