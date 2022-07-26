Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery
Photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Anthony Orlando Sherwin is shown. Three people were killed in a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in eastern Iowa Friday, July 22, 2022 and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said officers searching the campground found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.(Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why?
Investigators believe the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska, Anthony Sherwin, who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random.
The man’s parents, who had been camping with him, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack.
The shooting happened early Friday morning, when a couple from Cedar Falls and their 6-year-old daughter were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. The couple’s 9-year-old son survived the shooting without physical injury.