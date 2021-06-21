      Weather Alert

Suspect sought after shooting at Iowa store wounds deputy

Jun 21, 2021 @ 11:57am

COGGON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who shot and wounded a sheriff’s deputy during an armed robbery at a gas station in rural eastern Iowa. 

The Linn County sheriff’s office says a deputy responded shortly after the report of an alarm at about 10:19 p.m. Sunday at Casey’s General Store in Coggon and was met inside by an armed suspect. The man opened fire and the deputy was struck by multiple rounds. T

he sheriff’s office says the man, believed to be in his 30s, fled in a van and was pursued by another deputy until the suspect crashed and fled on foot. The search was ongoing for him Monday. 

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says the deputy was hospitalized with serious injuries but in stable condition.

