Suspect named in murder of Fort Dodge boy

FORT DODGE — Fort Dodge police are releasing the name of the suspect who is wanted in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting of a 15-year-old.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the body of a male juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds in the road at South 15th Street and Fourth Avenue South. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene with the name of the victim still not been released as of Thursday morning.

In the meantime, the Fort Dodge Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Webster County Attorney’s Office have continued to track down leads and gather information into the shooting.

As a result of the investigation thus far, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jamarrion James Davis, also known as JJ, of Ankeny on a charge of murder in the first degree. Davis is 18 years of age, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Davis, you are advised to contact your nearest law enforcement agency immediately.