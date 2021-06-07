      Weather Alert

Suspect in Iowa trooper’s death may have goaded traffic stop

Jun 7, 2021 @ 6:28am

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant during an April standoff may have instigated the violent confrontation by goading an officer with whom he was angry to chase him.

A police report shows that Michael Lang sped by Grundy Center reserve officer Cody Niehaus on a main street in the small town on April 9. Niehaus recognized Lang as he drove past and believed that Lang was angry with him and “trying to get Niehaus to pull him over.” 

Niehaus had cited Lang for trespassing days earlier for an incident in which Lang had returned to a local bar where he’d been banned. Niehaus says he hesitated on whether to pull him over but ultimately decided to try.

