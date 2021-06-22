Suspect in eastern Iowa deputy’s shooting arrested after manhunt
This undated photo released by the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office shows Stanley Donahue of Chicago. Authorities in Iowa released the photo Monday, June 21, 2021, as they searched for him in connection with a shooting the day before that wounded a sheriff's deputy. Linn County, Iowa Sheriff Brian Gardner called on Donahue to surrender to law enforcement authorities after Sunday's shooting at a gas station in Coggon, Iowa, which left the deputy in stable condition with serious injuries. (Linn County Sheriff's Officevia AP)
COGGON, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago man who allegedly shot and wounded a sheriff’s deputy after robbing an eastern Iowa gas station was captured and charged Monday after eluding authorities during an extensive 14-hour manhunt.
Stanley L. Donahue was taken into custody Monday afternoon just north of Coggon, Iowa, where the robbery and shooting took place at a Casey’s General Store on Sunday night.
Donahue was held in the Linn County jail in Cedar Rapids on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.
Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says the deputy who was shot multiple times is in stable condition with serious injuries at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.