Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

December 30, 2022 10:15AM CST
Moscow, Id – Several media outlets are reporting there’s a suspect in custody related to the murder of four Idaho college students. A 25-year-old male has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation.

Police will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to announce further developments.  No suspect, motive or weapon has been identified.

