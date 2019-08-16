      Weather Alert

Suspect arrested in NE Iowa counterfeit cash case

Aug 16, 2019 @ 8:11am

A Clermont man is jailed after counterfeit money was discovered in several communities in northeast Iowa.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says 33-year-old Jason George Massman was charged with on-going criminal conduct, falsifying public documents, forgery, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the counterfeit bills could be in multiple counties in the northeast Iowa. They’re asking the public to examine any 100, 50, 20, ten or five dollar bills.

Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher says the investigation is on-going and more arrests could be made.

