      Weather Alert

Survey shows continued growth in rural economy in November

Nov 19, 2021 @ 6:28am
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the Rural Mainstreet survey

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests rising economic growth in the region, but confidence in the economy’s future continued to drop. 

The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index rose in November to 67.7 from October’s 66.1. Any score above 50 suggests growth. The survey’s confidence index, which reflects bank CEO expectations for the economy six months out, sank for the fifth straight month to 48.4 in November. That’s the lowest level since August of last year and down from October’s 51.8.

The index is put together by Creighton University professor Ernie Goss.

 Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man sentenced to life in prison for murder
Fort Dodge man accused of hitting Wright County deputy with car sentenced to 15 years in prison
Governor rejects fears law on Covid shots will have much impact on unemployment system
Suspended sentence for Mason City man accused of apartment break-in
Mason City School Board votes unanimously to do away with Mohawks as mascot, nickname
Connect With Us