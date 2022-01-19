      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Thursday

Supreme Court Allows Jan. 6 Committee To Get Former President Trump Documents

Jan 19, 2022 @ 5:46pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts.

Following the high court’s action, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration.

They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

For the latest

Trending
New verification proposed for Iowans receiving government food, health care benefits
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
Whopper snowstorm headed our way, 7-11 inches in forecast
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
Mason City man arrested in Clear Lake on drug charges
Connect With Us