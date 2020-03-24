Supervisors approve Cerro Gordo County FY 2021 budget
MASON CITY — County tax levy rates will be heading down after the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved the Fiscal Year 2021 budget at their meeting this morning.
County budget director Heather Mathre says the countywide levy will drop about nine cents per $1000 assessed valuation, while the rural levy will drop five cents per $1000. The countywide levy drops from $6.13 to $6.04, while the rural levy will decrease from $3.50 to $3.45. She says, “A large share of that countywide levy drop is due to the mental health levy, it dropped about eight cents.”
Mathre says the county’s budget next year will spend about $200,000 less than the current year, with next year’s budget including a major project for the county. She says, “Currently we are re-estimating for the current year spending about $38.2 million. Next year we are planning just under $38 million, and that has the proposed secondary roads building in it for our capital projects.”
Supervisor Casey Callanan thanked Mathre for her hard work on this year’s budget. “Lowering the levy is a good thing, and we’re still able to get essential services out there. I think it’s a good budget, a fair budget, and I thank everybody for their efforts.”
Fellow supervisors Chris Watts and Tim Latham agreed with Callanan’s assessment of the budget process. Watts says, “Heather has put a lot of hours into that, and put up with us through this process, and I think it’s a very, very good budget.” Latham says, “I think it’s a great budget when you take into consideration that we’re adding a secondary road building into it and we’re under last year’s budget. So I thank all the department heads and everyone’s work to do that.”
Almost half of next year’s budget deals with public safety, legal services, roads and transportation. Physical health and social services takes up 17% of the budget, while capital projects is 12% of the budget.