Supervisor, legislative candidate programs to air on KGLO over the next two weeks

MASON CITY — The next two weeks, we will be hosting a series of political candidate programs leading up to the November 8th general election that you’ll be able to hear on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and kglonews.com:

== Next Wednesday morning October 19th, you’ll hear from those running in the contested races for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. At 9:00 AM, you’ll hear the First District candidates Chris Watts and Amanda Ragan, followed at about 10:00 AM by the Third District candidates Lori Meacham Ginapp and Don O’Connor. Those programs will be rebroadcast on Thursday evening October 20th from 7:00-9:00 PM.

== On Wednesday October 26th, we’ll focus on two legislative races. At 9:00 AM, you’ll hear the candidates for House District 59 with incumbent Sharon Steckman and Doug Campbell. At 10:00 AM, we plan to have the candidates for Senate District 30, Waylon Brown and Whitney Mixdorf. Those programs will then be rebroadcast on Thursday evening October 27th from 7:00-9:00 PM.

All the programs will be archived as well at kglonews.com under the “Ask the Mayor” archive section once they are aired.