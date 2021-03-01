Sunset School rezoning, budget, inclusive playground all on Clear Lake council’s agenda tonight
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake’s City Council tonight will consider the final reading of the ordinance changing the zoning of the former Sunset Elementary School so it can be used by the Clear Lake Classical private school as their new building. The building’s owner Dolly James LLC of Cedar Falls requested that the property be rezoned from public to medium-density single-family residential so it could be used as a private school. The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted in January to recommend the change to the council. If the zoning change is passed on final approval tonight, the Clear Lake Classical School must also apply for a conditional use permit with the city’s Board of Adjustment to operate the facility.
In other business to be discussed by the council tonight:
=== The council will consider the second reading of an ordinance that would increase the compensation for the city’s elected officials. Council member pay would be raised from $2500 a year to $3600, while the mayor’s salary would increase by $900 to $8400 a year. If approved on final reading in two weeks, the increases by law would not take effect until January of next year after council elections this fall.
=== The council will hold a public hearing regarding a resolution to adopt the fiscal year maximum property tax dollars for the budget year that starts in July. The Iowa legislature passed a law last year that requires cities to approve such a resolution prior to approving a final budget. The council tonight will also schedule a public hearing for their March 15th meeting prior to approving the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
=== The council will also consider a design partnership agreement with Bergland and Cram for the proposed inclusive playground and park project. The property at 109 South 15th Street adjacent to the city’s aquatic center was recently sold to the city by Cerro Gordo County with the idea that the land would be converted from the county’s old maintenance garage to an inclusive playground that provides children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
The council meets at 6 o’clock tonight at City Hall. You can watch the meeting on the city’s website cityofclearlake.com.