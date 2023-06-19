Summer-long 12th Street Northeast project in Mason City begins today

MASON CITY — A major road and utility rehabilitation construction project impacting a main east-west road on Mason City’s north side begins today.

The closure of 12th Northeast begins today with stage one of the project between North Carolina and North Kentucky. Construction work is expected to last into mid-September.

Stage two of the project will be the closure of the road between US Highway 65 and North Carolina starting in August and ending in October. Access to homes and businesses along the corridor will be maintained with minimal interruption.

The north-south intersection crossings at Elm Drive and North Carolina Avenue will be maintained as long as it’s practical.