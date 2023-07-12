‘Succession’ Leads All Emmy Nominees With 27 As HBO Dominates; ‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Comedy Contenders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO dominated the Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74 nods.

“Succession” led all nominees at the Wednesday morning announcements with 24, including acting nominations for series leads Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin.

“The Last of Us” got 24 nominations, and “The White Lotus” got 23.

“Ted Lasso” led all comedy nominees with 21.

But the nominations are clouded by the possibility that Hollywood actors will soon join screenwriters on strike.