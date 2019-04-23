Suburban Des Moines pet wins Beautiful Bulldog Contest
By KGLO News
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 11:51 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 3-year-old pet from a suburb of Des Moines is this year’s winner of Drake University’s annual Beautiful Bulldog Contest.

The university says Beau won over the judges Monday with a winning personality, an easygoing manner and good looks. Judge Nadia Valentine said in a university news release that she chose Beau because of his “squishy” appearance.

He lives in Urbandale with owners T.J. and Angela McKenzie and their three children. The two McKenzies attended the private college.

The English bulldog is the Drake mascot.

Beau was crowned in front of 3,000 spectators. It was the 40th contest and served as the unofficial start to this week’s Drake Relays track meet. The athletic competition gets underway Wednesday with the men’s decathlon and the women’s heptathlon.

 

 

