Study shows proposal to expand Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s office into former jail too costly

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week decided to pass on a proposal to expand the County Attorney’s office into the old jail area of the former Sheriff’s Office in the courthouse. A cost study was started four months ago to see if that idea was feasible, but the estimated price tag for the project was four to five times greater than the supervisors anticipated.

Supervisors’ chair Casey Callanan says not knowing the long-term future of the courthouse building, it wouldn’t be money well spent. “The estimates we just got were pretty much $1.3 million and $1.9 million, and I think when we originally went down this rabbit hole, we were thinking it was going to be $400,000 or something. From my perspective, I don’t think it makes sense to pursue, and maybe we need to look at other ways to work with you and your office to find some more space, but if anything ever happened to this structure, I don’t think it would be reused again.”

Supervisor Chris Watts sat on a committee looking into the possible improvement, but agrees it’s not a good use of taxpayer money. “It’s kind of hard to justify sticking that kind of money into this building. It’s kind of like what we did with the engineer facilities, putting a bandaid on a bigger problem. Although I 100% support the county attorney’s office and getting them what they need, I just don’t know if that’s the answer right now.”

County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says while it would be great to have space like a large conference room to hold depositions in, which he currently has to do at the law enforcement center, as well as some other space for staff, it’s not money well spent. “It’s all up to you. If you guys think it’s worth putting the money into, and I can use it, and whoever else can use it down the road and benefit this building, go for it. If not, we’ll look at other alternatives or whatever you guys want to do with it, it’s your space.”

The supervisors made their decision during a workshop session held earlier this week.