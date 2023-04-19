KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Study: Milder Autism Far Outpacing ‘Profound’ Diagnoses

April 19, 2023 11:48AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — A new, first-of-its-kind study shows the rate of profound autism is rising in the U.S., though those cases are a smaller share of all autism diagnoses.

Autism diagnoses in U.S. kids have become increasingly common, but health officials have noted the growing ranks of autistic kids has gradually included children with milder symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention led the research.

The authors find that the rate of profound diagnoses grew to about 5 cases per 1,000 kids in 2016.

But the rate of kids diagnosed with milder forms of autism grew much faster — to 14 per 1,000.

The journal Public Health Reports on Wednesday published the study online.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman sentenced to seven years on federal meth dealing charge
2

Forest City woman faces up to 45 years in prison for pocketing store deposits instead of taking them to the bank
3

Waverly man re-sentenced on Floyd County lascivious acts charge after Court of Appeals win
4

Wide ranging gun bill clears Iowa House on 62-37 vote
5

Plea change hearing set for Plymouth woman accused of child endangerment resulting in death