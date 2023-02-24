KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Study details impact of state universities

February 24, 2023 5:51AM CST
DES MOINES — A new study shows the three state universities add nearly $15 billion to the state economy. 

The study from the  labor market analytics firm Lightcast shows the contributions from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa were equal to approximately 7.1% of the total gross state product of the state.

The study notes university activity supports nearly 200,000 jobs in the state, which is one out of 10 jobs, and returns nearly $3 for every taxpayer dollar spent. The study also outlines the impact of student education, alumni, and extension and outreach services.

You can see more details on the report here.: https://www.iowaregents.edu/reports/economic-impact-reports-fy-2021-22

