Students head back to class throughout north-central Iowa
CLEAR LAKE — Students from several north-central Iowa school districts returned to classes today after not being in a classroom setting since the middle of March. For Clear Lake seniors, they started off their day with a traditional breakfast in City Park downtown.
Delaney Eden was among the seniors looking forward to getting back to school. “It means a lot to just be here, because I was really worried that we wouldn’t get to have an actual first day, so I’m just really excited that we get to all go back and see each other.”
Andrew Crane says it’s good to be back especially after not going back to school and seeing all his classmates after spring break. “Last spring when we had spring break we definitely thought we were coming back. We had no idea that it would turn into this. It’s good to see some familiar faces that we didn’t see over the summer and we’re glad to be back.”
Bella Clabaugh says the senior class is excited to get back to school and finish out their high school career. “I think this is teaching us all to be really resilient and grateful for everything that we’ve been able to have throughout these years, and I think that we should still have a really great year this year no matter what, and I’m really excited.”
Students in the Clear Lake district will be going to classes in-person 100% of the time to start the school year and will be required to wear masks while on campus.