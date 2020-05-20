“Strike Team” in Mason City today, tomorrow to help test staff working at long-term care facilities in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY — A “strike team” from the Iowa Department of Public Health is in Mason City today and tomorrow to test staff working at long-term care facilities in Cerro Gordo County for COVID-19.
Karen Crimmings with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says they’ve coordinated with the governor’s office to have them bring in the strike team to do the testing for staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. She says they are being proactive in doing the testing and that there is not an active outbreak identified in any of the county’s long-term care facilities. “What we’re trying to do is stay ahead of this virus. We’re being proactive in doing surveillance testing so that we can identify anyone that may carry the virus and not have symptoms, or know where we are standing within our facilities and knowing that we don’t have COVID in the facilities.”
Crimmings says they’ve been working closely with long-term care facilities during the pandemic. “I can assure you that I’ve been working with long-term care for over a month now and talking about different mitigation methods that they are doing within their facilities to ensure that their staff and residents continue to stay healthy through this. We talk about engineering of air flow and negative pressure rooms, screening of staff and of their residents continuously on a daily basis multiple times. Different PPE things that they can utilize. This surveillance testing is one of the other things that we’ve been working very hard in getting into long-term care.”
Crimmings commends the staff of the long-term care facilities who have worked hard to keep COVID-19 out of those facilities, or if a potential case is found to work quickly to prevent its spread. “This staff has been working under a lot of pressure and hard work, and they’ve been doing a phenomenal job with their residents, so kudos to them. We will continue to work with them on a daily basis to answer any questions that they may have, or work through any kind of situations that may be arising. We will be working with the governor’s office and doing mobile strike teams to do surveillance testing. There is no outbreak in long-term care identified at this time.”
The testing is taking place at the North Iowa Events Center.