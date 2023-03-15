Stormy Daniels Meets With Prosecutors Investigating Former President Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says the porn actor met Wednesday with prosecutors who are investigating hush money paid to her on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Clark Brewster tweeted that Daniels met and answered questions from Manhattan prosecutors.

They have convened a grand jury that is looking into the 2016 payment.

Brewster tweeted that Daniels would make herself available as a witness or for further questions, if needed.

Daniels tweeted her thanks to the attorney for “helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice.”

Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t say no to.

Trump says it never happened.