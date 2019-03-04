Storm spotter training classes start this week in our area

MASON CITY — National Weather Service storm spotter training sessions start this week in our area. Each class lasts about an hour-and-a half, with the National Weather Service encouraging anybody who has an interest in the weather and providing information to them through the upcoming storm season to attend a class.

The free storm spotter classes will take place in several locations over the next month in our area:

= Tuesday, March 5 at 6:30 PM — Cerro Gordo — Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City

= Thursday March 7 at 6:00 PM — Winnebago/Hancock — 875 State Street in Garner

= Thursday March 14 at 6:30 PM — Worth County Emergency Operations Center, 99 9th Street North in Northwood

= Tuesday April 9, 6:30 PM — Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Hampton

= Thursday April 11, 6:30 PM — Mitchell County Conservation office, Osage