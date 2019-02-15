Stolen Ritchie Valens Items Recovered

CLEAR LAKE- Heirlooms from the family of fallen rockstar Ritchie Valens, that were stolen during the Winter Dance Party weekend earlier this month, have been found.

During the early morning hours of February 14, the Clear Lake Police Department recovered the two framed family photos of Ritchie Valens and the framed movie poster that were reportedly stolen from the Best Western Motor Lodge back on February 2.

The items were recovered in good condition. If anyone has any information on the items whereabouts over the last twelve days, they are asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186 or police@cityofclearlake.org

The case remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.